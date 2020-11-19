November 19, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  TMC Worker Stabbed Multiple Times, Crude Bombs Hurled; Party Blames BJP

TMC Worker Stabbed Multiple Times, Crude Bombs Hurled; Party Blames BJP

TMC's district president alleged that Prasad was killed in a conspiracy hatched by the local BJP leadership.

PTI 19 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
TMC Worker Stabbed Multiple Times, Crude Bombs Hurled; Party Blames BJP
Representational Image
TMC Worker Stabbed Multiple Times, Crude Bombs Hurled; Party Blames BJP
outlookindia.com
2020-11-19T18:02:44+05:30

A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly killed in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, police said on Thursday.

Akash Prasad, 22, was stabbed multiple times and then crude bombs were hurled at him, they said.

The incident happened on Palghat Road near the Jagaddal police station in Bhatpara late on Wednesday, police said.

When taken to a hospital he was declared dead, they said.

The Trinamool Congress blamed the BJP for the killing, alleging that it was an attempt to create panic among the party's supporters in the area that has seen several violent clashes in the last one-and-a-half year.

TMC's district president Jyotipriyo Mallick alleged that Prasad was killed in a conspiracy hatched by the local BJP leadership.

"He was an active party worker in ward number 12 of Bhatpara Municipality, and the BJP wanted to eliminate him for a long time," Mallick, also a state minister, said.

BJP leader Arjun Singh rubbished the allegation.

"The deceased had several criminal cases pending against him. BJP is in no way involved," Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore, said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

NHAI Suffers Rs 150 Crore Revenue Loss As Punjab Farmers Continue Protest

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI West Bengal BJP Trinamool Congress (TMC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos