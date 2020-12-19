TMC Filled With Individuals Who Only Care About Themselves: Suvendu Adhikari

December 19, 2020
Corona
‘An extremely deep rot and malaise’ has set in to the Trinamool Congress, Adhikari said

PTI 19 December 2020
In an open letter addressed to the members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday that West Bengal is currently at a critical juncture and said that the 2021 Assembly election results will have a great impact on the people of the state.

Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP from the Mamata Banerjee-led party, said that "an extremely deep rot and malaise" has set in to the Trinamool Congress. "Neither West Bengal nor the Trinamool Congress is anyone's fiefdom," Adhikari said.

Asserting that the party was not built in one day with the contribution of one person, he wrote that it was a continuous and contiguous effort on a mammoth scale, the culmination of which was the TMC coming to power in West Bengal in 2011.

He alleged that the TMC, which the ordinary people built brick by brick selfless passion, is now filled with individuals who do not bother about anyone but themselves.

 

Anti-Conversion Law: One Held In Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur District

PTI Suvendu Adhikari Mamata Banerjee Amit Shah West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National

