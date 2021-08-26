Three Women Among 9 Judges Approved By Govt For Elevation To Supreme Court

Days after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana hit out at the media for speculating over collegium recommendations, reports suggest that the Prime Minister's Office has cleared the 9 names recommended for appointment of apex court judges.

In the process, history seems to have been created. According to reports, the government has approved all nine names which include that of Karnataka High Court judge B.V. Nagarathna, who may go on to become the first woman CJI of India.

Nagarathna is one of the three women who had been recommended by the collegium as part of the list of nine names.

