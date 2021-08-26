August 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Three Women Among 9 Judges Approved By Govt For Elevation To Supreme Court

Three Women Among 9 Judges Approved By Govt For Elevation To Supreme Court

The centre has approved all nine names suggested by the collegium which include that of Karnataka High Court judge B.V. Nagarathna, who may go on to become the first woman CJI of India.

Outlook Web Desk 26 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:28 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Three Women Among 9 Judges Approved By Govt For Elevation To Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India
PTI/File Photo
Three Women Among 9 Judges Approved By Govt For Elevation To Supreme Court
outlookindia.com
2021-08-26T09:28:27+05:30
Also read

Days after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana hit out at the media for speculating over collegium recommendations, reports suggest that the Prime Minister's Office has cleared the 9 names recommended for appointment of apex court judges. 

In the process, history seems to have been created. According to reports, the government has approved all nine names which include that of Karnataka High Court judge B.V. Nagarathna, who may go on to become the first woman CJI of India. 

Nagarathna is one of the three women who had been recommended by the collegium as part of the list of nine names. 

These include Telangana HC CJ Hima Kohli and Gujarat HC judge Bela M Trivedi, Times Of India reported. 
 
This is the largest number of names recommended by the Collegium at one go and also the fastest that the names have been cleared by PMO. 

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana recommended to the Centre nine names including that of Narasimha, a former Additional Solicitor General, for appointment as judges of the apex court. With the clearance,  the senior advocate had become the sixth lawyer who could be directly elevated from the Bar to the apex court bench on the recommendation of the Collegium in the 71-year-old history of the Supreme Court.

The recommendations will pave the way for filling up all vacancies in the 33-member bench of the Supreme Court that have been created over the past two years. In making the recommendations after a 22-month deadlock, the Collegium has finally acted on its most crucial role on the administrative side of the apex judiciary. It is, of course, now on the government to act with haste in acting upon the recommendations.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kerala Covid: Onam Spike Anticipated, Likely To Stay For A Few More Weeks, Say Experts

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Supreme Court National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos