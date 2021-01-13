Tesla's India Debut Kicks Off, Registers New Company In Bengaluru

India's automobile market might see a new player soon. American electric car maker Tesla has registered its Indian outfit in Bengaluru amid plans to debut in the country.

The firm has registered Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) in Bengaluru, as the per the regulatory filing details.

It has named Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein as directors of Tesla India. The company has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.

Last month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had indicated that car and energy company Tesla is readying to start its operations in the country in 2021 and would mull over setting up a manufacturing unit based on demand.

Earlier on Tuesday, auto major Tata Motors denied tying up with the company for its India foray.

"Tata Motors has not taken any decision regarding a strategic partner for its PV business and categorically denies any and all rumours suggesting the same," the company said in a regulatory statement.

In November last year, replying to a Twitter user who asked about the progress of the company's India plans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said, "Yea..Next year for sure".

Musk had, however, in the past too tweeted about Tesla's entry into India.

In 2019, replying to a Twitter query, Musk had said he "would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!"

Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ India ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2019

In 2018, Musk had cited the country's challenging regulatory environment as among the reasons for not foraying into India.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had said it is looking for potential investment from Tesla in the state and held discussions with the company.

Maharashtra is already home to a host of domestic and foreign automobile manufacturers, with the Chakan industrial belt near Pune being a major automobile hub.

With PTI inputs

