Monday, Sep 20, 2021
Teenager 'Raped' In UP; Act Filmed, Shared On Social Media

The gruesome incident has taken place in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, where according to the police teenager was allegedly raped by two men.


Teenager raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar.(Representational image)


2021-09-20T12:25:52+05:30
Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 12:25 pm

A teenager was allegedly raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, who also recorded the act and shared it on social media, police said on Monday.

According to police, 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by two men on Sunday in a village under Bhopa Police Station.

The police have registered a case against the two accused—Shubham and Ashish, who are absconding.

According to complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the accused lured the girl into a garden with guava trees on the pretext of offering her the fruit and instead gang raped her.

The incident came to light after the video of the crime was circulated on social media, police said.

In a separate incident, a man was booked for allegedly trying to rape a woman in a village under Kotwali Police Station area.

The accused, Bobby, tried to rape the woman who was in her field on Sunday. However, she raised an alarm and he fled, they said. (With PTI inputs)

