Teen Raped By Uncle, Left Unconscious In Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

Hunt on for man who is absconding, police said

Outlook Web Bureau 10 March 2021
2021-03-10T18:39:39+05:30

A man allegedly raped his 15-year-old niece and left her in an unconscious state in a village in Mohanganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

The man was supposed to take the girl to her maternal aunt's place on Monday but instead took her to an orchard and raped her, the victim's mother alleged in the FIR.

The mother said the accused left her daughter in the field in an unconscious state after committing the rape and fled. She came to know about it on Monday when someone saw the girl lying motionless in the orchard.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vinod Kumar Pandey said the police are trying to catch of the accused who is absconding. A detailed probe is on into the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

