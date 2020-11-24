November 24, 2020
Corona
Techie Burnt Alive By Kin In Telangana For ‘Performing Black Magic’

The incident occurred on Monday evening Jagtial district

PTI 24 November 2020
A 38-year-old software engineer was killed in Jagtial district allegedly by his relative on suspicion that he performed black magic, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when the victim had gone to visit his relative in Malyala mandal, police said.

The victim, employed in Bengaluru, was set ablaze. Based on a complaint filed by his father, a case of murder has been registered.

However, the exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said adding that investigation is ongoing.

