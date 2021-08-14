August 14, 2021
Taliban Capture Capital Of The Paktika Province Near Eastern Border: Afghan Lawmaker

The Taliban have rapidly advanced across northern, western and southern Afghanistan in recent weeks and now control most of the country's provincial capitals

Outlook Web Desk 14 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:43 pm
Representational Image
AP
An Afghan lawmaker says the Taliban have captured the capital of the Paktika province bordering Pakistan.

Khalid Asad, a lawmaker from the eastern province, says the local capital, Sharana, fell to the insurgents on Saturday.

The Taliban have rapidly advanced across northern, western and southern Afghanistan in recent weeks and now control most of the country's provincial capitals. The Taliban are currently battling government forces some 11 kilometers (7 miles) south of the capital, Kabul.

Their lightning advance comes less than three weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw the last of its forces. 

