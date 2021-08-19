Strict Checks On Entry To Himachal, But No Bar On Political Rallies In The State

Crowds swelling at the political rallies, a series of which are addressed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in run-up to four bypolls, seem to have taken quite a precedence over hitherto packed tourists destinations, which had alarms to the central government and sent worries about the third Covid wave.

With over 5600 Covid cases during past over a week and seven deaths during past 48 hours, Himachal Pradesh government has reintroduced tough checks on all those coming to the state, including tourists and natives. However, there are no bar on political or social events.

All those seeking entry to the state will have to go through the registration process on the e-covid software and get the entry pass, which will be examined at the inter-state borders.

This is apart from the RTPCR condition already imposed in the state 10 days back by the state cabinet.

The Disaster Management Cell of the revenue department on Wednesday issued the order in this regard. As per the order, all movement into the state will be monitored through registration on the Covid e-registration software covid19epass.hp.gov.in.

During past 24 hours, the total number of active Covid cases in the state has risen to 2,733. There is an average 300 plus cases being added every day

The new restrictions have also raised some eyebrows as the state government has not chosen to stop political rallies being carried on a daily basis in the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur by the top BJP leaders including Chief Minister.

During the past 10 days, Chief Minister has addressed almost 100 rallies and launched projects worth Rs 2000 crore in the areas going to witness bypoll from the vacant assembly seats of Jubbal-Kotkhai, Arki, Fatehpur and Mandi Parliamentary constituency.

Mandi being Chief Minister’s home district has seen his frequent visits, apart from Kullu and Kangra, during when the state assembly was in session and also monsoon was at the peak.

BJP top leaders viz Abhinash Rai Khanna, the party in charge of Himachal Pradesh and his deputy in-charge are continuing their daily tours in the areas expected to see the byelections.

The total number of deaths in Himachal Pradesh has already risen 3542, of which 43 happened during the past one month. The positivity rate has jumped from 0.9% to 2.3% and total number of active cases to 2733.

The state government also already closed down schools after a fresh surge and ordered the public transport to run only with 50% occupancy.

Meanwhile, Union minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who hails from the state, has begun his four-day long Ashirwad yatra in Himachal Pradesh after arrival at Chandigarh. This is the first time he has arrived in the state after his elevation to the cabinet rank with key portfolios.

Thakur was accorded a massive welcome in the state as he travelled from Parwanoo to Shimla. The Union minister, who is MP from Hamirpur, will travel to almost all four parliamentary constituencies of the state, before reaching his village Samirpur in Hamirpur district on August 23.

Anurag Thakur is son of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

