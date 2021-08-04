Research Scholar Finds 1509 AD Stone Inscription At Karnataka's Temple

A research scholar of History and Archaeology on Wednesday discovered a stone inscription at the Yellur Sri Mahathobhara Vishweshwara temple in Karnataka's Udupi which dates back to 1509 AD during the rule of Vijayanagara emperor Krishnadevaraya.

Shruthesh Acharya, a research student of history and archaeology, read the inscription successfully under guidance of professor S A Krishnaiah, director of Oriental Archives Research Centre, Udupi.

The inscription, engraved on granite stone, has 12 lines and is two feet in height and width.

On top of the inscription, there are engravings of the sun, moon, Nandi bull, Nandadeepa (lamp), Shivalinga, Rajakathi (royal sword) and Pushpa (flower).

The date mentioned on the inscription is Tuesday, Jyeshta month of the Hindu calendar of Shalivahana Shaka 1434.

The inscription has mention of Thimmaiah Dandanayaka, Puttige, Aikala and Yellur areas, a press release here said.

(With PTI Inputs)

