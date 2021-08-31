Stampede At West Bengal Vaccine Centre Leaves 25 Injured As Hundreds Try To Get Jabbed Together

West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal saw a stampede on Tuesday which left 25 people injured after hundreds tried to enter a vaccination centre together. The accident led to six persons receiving severe injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital.

Locals claimed that hundreds of people queued outside the vaccination centre since morning and social distancing protocols went for a toss.

"As soon as the main gate of Dhupguri Health Centre was opened, several people tried to get inside the facility pushing each other. A stampede-like situation arose there. Several women were injured. We are probing the matter," the officer said.

Asked about what led to the stampede, the officer said, "We are probing the matter. According to a preliminary investigation, those who were in the queue tried to enter the centre in the apprehension of a shortage of vaccine doses."

The inoculation programme at the facility has been stopped following the incident, he added.



(With inputs from PTI)

