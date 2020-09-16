St Stephen's College Releases Cut-Off List, Highest Cut-Off At 99.25%

Delhi University's St Stephen's College has released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses, with the highest cut-off being announced at 99.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics.

This year's cut-offs are higher than last year. In 2019, the cut-off for BA (Hons) English and BA (Hons) Economics were pegged at 98.75 percent for students from the commerce background. The cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics stands at 99.25 percent for commerce students, 98.75 percent for humanities and 98 percent for science stream students.

The cut-off for BA English (Hons) stands at 99 percent for commerce students, 98.75 percent for science and humanities stream students. This year's cut-off for the course is higher by 0.25 percent for commerce and science students. Last year, the college had pegged the cut-off for BA (Hons) English at 98.75 percent for commerce students, 98.25 percent for humanities students and 98.75 percent for science students.

The cut-off for BA History (Hons) stands at 99 percent for commerce students and science stream students, and 98.25 percent for humanities students.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) Philosophy was announced as 98 percent for commerce students, 98.75 percent for Humanities students and 97 percent for science stream students.

The cut-off for BSc Physics (Hons) is 97.66 percent while the cut-off for BSc (Hons) Chemistry is 96.67 percent. Last year, the cut-offs for BSc Physics (Hons) and BSc Chemistry (Hons) was 96.66 percent and 96.33, respectively.

The cut-off for BSc (Hons) Mathematics is 98 percent for commerce and science students and 96.5 percent for humanities stream students.

In Economics, the college has put a rider that applicants need to score at least 95 percent in mathematics to secure a seat. Those under Church of North India Delhi Diocese (CNID) and Church of North India (CNI) need to have 70 percent marks in the subject while SC, ST and general applicants need 95 percent in the subject.

For English honours applicants, students need to have scored 90 percent in English Core or 85 percent in English Elective.

For the BA programme, the cut-off for students from commerce and science backgrounds stands at 99 percent while for humanities stream students it is 98 percent.

