Home »  Website »  National »  Spectacles, Medicine, Western Toilet...: Things Chidambaram Requested For In Tihar

Chidambaram, who had moved a separate plea requesting certain things, is lodged in jail number 7 of South Asia's largest jail.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2019
Two weeks after he was arrested by the CBI from his residence in the INX Media corruption case, former finance minister P. Chidambaram was sent to Tihar Jail for 14 days by a special court on Thursday.

The Congress veteran had requested the Court grant him permission to take his medicine, spectacles and the facility of the western toilet.

"He has moved another application for direction to jail authorities to provide adequate security considering that he has Z category security.

"It is also prayed that a separate cell with adequate security be provided. The requests made in the applications stand allowed," the court said in its order.

Director-General of Tihar Prison Sandeep Goel said that the ex-home minister will be given a separate cell. "Roti, dal and sabzi will be given to him.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in the jail.

The former home minister was taken to Tihar in a police van at around 7:30 in the evening. Chidambaram, who appeared to be the only person in the van, waved from the window as the cameras captured him.

(With inputs from PTI)

