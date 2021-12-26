Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'SKM Not Contesting Any Election; Not Joining Politics': Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait made his comment in context of farmers’ organisations creating a political front to contest upcoming Punjab elections scheduled in February.

'SKM Not Contesting Any Election; Not Joining Politics': Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

'SKM Not Contesting Any Election; Not Joining Politics': Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T18:15:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 6:15 pm

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election and he was not going to join politics.

The comment was made in context of farmers’ organisations creating a political front to contest Punjab elections due in February.

Asked about his stance on Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, also due in February, he said he will speak on it after the model code of conduct comes into force.

He, however, said farmers will be in the role of king maker in UP.

“Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election. Some people had gone there ‘on leave’ for four months, someone is playing cards, someone is roaming... what can we do? After four months, we will see who has gone and who has done what,” he said.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

“We are holding a meeting on the 15th and we will talk about this then,” Tikait told reporters when asked about the farmers group forming a political front in Punjab.

He also alleged inaction on part of the BJP in the incidence of mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur allegedly by son of Ajay Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home.

Tags

PTI Rakesh Tikait Ajay Mishra Ashish Mishra Jaipur Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Politics Punjab Assembly election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections Farmer Lakhimpur Kheri National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 India: Man Breaks Cop’s Hand During Vaccination Campaign In Jharkhand

Covid-19 India: Man Breaks Cop’s Hand During Vaccination Campaign In Jharkhand

Night Curfew In Delhi From Monday As Covid-19 Cases Surge

Omicron Enters Himachal Pradesh, Govt Increases Surveillance On Foreign Travelers After 1st Case

Haryana: Jesus Christ Statue Vandalised In Ambala, Two Suspects Spotted

Uttar Pradesh: Congress Girl Marathon Disallowed, Administration Cites ‘Omicron Covid-19 Curbs'

NEWSALERT | Covid-19: Mumbai Reports 922 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Start Weekly Market To Provide Villagers Relief In Naxal Hit Abujhmad

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

Bihar: Six Killed In Boiler Blast At Muzaffarpur, Several Injured

Bihar: Six Killed In Boiler Blast At Muzaffarpur, Several Injured

Jammu And Kashmir: Parents Of Kathua Minor Rape Victim Anguished As Convicts Out On Bail

Jammu And Kashmir: Parents Of Kathua Minor Rape Victim Anguished As Convicts Out On Bail

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Indigenous BrahMos Manufacture Will Be Deterrent For Countries To ‘Cast Evil Eye’ On India: Rajnath Singh

Indigenous BrahMos Manufacture Will Be Deterrent For Countries To ‘Cast Evil Eye’ On India: Rajnath Singh

Read More from Outlook

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland government has said that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Force Special (Special Powers) Act.

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1 Live: KL Rahul Hits Century

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 1 Live: KL Rahul Hits Century

Jayanta Oinam / India have never won a Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Follow here Day 1 live cricket scores of the first SA vs IND Test.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement