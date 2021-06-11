Six-Time CM Virbhadra, 86, Tests Covid Positive Second Time In 60 Days

Veteran Congress leader and six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh has been tested positive for Covid 19 for the second time in 60 days.

Admitted at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital, for over a month, Virbhadra Singh had returned from Max Hospital Mohali (Punjab) on April 30 after getting fully cured of Covid-19 infection.

Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Janak Raj told Outlook sometime back that a Covid test conducted on ailing former Chief Minister has surprised the doctors.

“We don't know right now if it’s the same virus (earlier infection) or this is a new variant. Only an advanced genome sequencing will be able to provide some clear clues on this. The samples will be sent to Pune for getting the confirmations in next few days” he said.

Genome sequencing is a scientific way in tracing the path of the spread of the virus and can also give clues whether it's the same dead virus, or a new variant.

Virbhadra Singh had taken the first dose of vaccination on March 2 at Shimla’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

He was tested positive on April 12 and next day he was shifted to Max hospital Mohali, where he recovered.

The state Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had sent his official helicopter to bring the former CM back to Shimla but the same day he developed new complications and was rushed to IGMC hospital.

His son Virbhadra Singh, a sitting Congress MLA, has been posting regular updates on his father’s health condition on his Facebook informing about his condition. He had said he was improving and could be back home anytime.

However, this morning’s development has sent worries to the doctors and also thousands of his die-hard supporters and well-wishers in the state.

Virbhadra Singh’s next birthday falls on June 23 when he will turn 87.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine