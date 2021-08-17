Rajasthan Man Arrested For Regularly Filming Objectionable Videos Of Women At Tourist Spots

A man who regularly used to shoot objectionable videos of women at tourist places was finally apprehended by police at Jaipur’s Amber Fort in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old Suresh Kumar Yadav was arrested by a cop, disguised in plain clothes while making objectionable videos of women at the fort.

Following Yadav’s arrest, the police have seized his phone from which it has recovered over 200 objectionable video clips of girls shot by the accused at various tourist spots.

The women did not even know when Yadav used to shoot their videos stealthily, police said after the arrest.

The man’s furtive act of shooting objectionable videos of women at tourist places was detected by a constable in plain clothes, Jaipur’s Additional Commissioner of Police Rahul Prakash said.

Constable Prem Lata of Nirbhaya Squad, who was on duty at Amber Fort for monitoring anti-social elements, caught Suresh after she noticed some of his unusual activities and checked his mobile phone in which there were many video clippings of women tourists.(With PTI inputs)

