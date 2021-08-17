August 17, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Rajasthan Man Arrested For Regularly Filming Objectionable Videos Of Women At Tourist Spots

Rajasthan Man Arrested For Regularly Filming Objectionable Videos Of Women At Tourist Spots

The man was arrested by a cop, disguised in plain clothes at Jaipur’s Amber Fort while shooting video of women at the spot.

Outlook Web Desk 17 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:43 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rajasthan Man Arrested For Regularly Filming Objectionable Videos Of Women At Tourist Spots
Man arrested for shooting objectionable videos. (Representational image)
Rajasthan Man Arrested For Regularly Filming Objectionable Videos Of Women At Tourist Spots
outlookindia.com
2021-08-17T17:43:45+05:30

A man who regularly used to shoot objectionable videos of women at tourist places was finally apprehended by police  at Jaipur’s Amber Fort in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old Suresh Kumar Yadav was arrested by a cop, disguised in plain clothes while making objectionable videos of women at the fort.

Following Yadav’s arrest, the police have seized his phone from which it has recovered over 200 objectionable video clips of girls shot by the accused at various tourist spots.

The women did not even know when Yadav used to shoot their videos stealthily, police said after the arrest.

The man’s furtive act of shooting objectionable videos of women at tourist places was detected by a constable in plain clothes, Jaipur’s Additional Commissioner of Police Rahul Prakash said.

Constable Prem Lata of Nirbhaya Squad, who was on duty at Amber Fort for monitoring anti-social elements, caught Suresh after she noticed some of his unusual activities and checked his mobile phone in which there were many video clippings of women tourists.(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Watch: J&K Cops Thrash Journos Covering Muharram Procession, Politicians Slam 'Merciless Beating'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Jaipur National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos