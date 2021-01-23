January 23, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Shocking! 50-Year-Old Widow Allegedly Raped In Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba District, Accused Absconding

Shocking! 50-Year-Old Widow Allegedly Raped In Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba District, Accused Absconding

This is the second such case of gender-based cruelty being reported in the district in the last 10 days

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Shocking! 50-Year-Old Widow Allegedly Raped In Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba District, Accused Absconding
Representational Image
Shocking! 50-Year-Old Widow Allegedly Raped In Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba District, Accused Absconding
outlookindia.com
2021-01-23T16:29:36+05:30

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old widow was allegedly raped in the City Kotwali police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, police said on Saturday.

This is the second such case of gender-based cruelty being reported in the district in the last 10 days. Last week, a Dalit teenager was found hanging from a tree in Mahoba after she was allegedly raped by three men from her district. Read more

The 50-year-old widow, who lodged an FIR on Friday, has alleged that the accused, Akhilesh Ahirwar, barged into her house on the night of December 7 last year and raped her, City Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Shashi Kumar Pandey said.

The woman has claimed that she is pregnant and has also alleged that the accused has threatened to kill her, the SHO said adding that the woman will be sent for a medical examination on Saturday. The accused is currently absconding and police officers are sparing no effort to nab him, Pandey said. 

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PM Modi Arrives In Kolkata To Partake In Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th Birth Anniversary Celebrations

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Rape Rape and Murder Case National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos