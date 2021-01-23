In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old widow was allegedly raped in the City Kotwali police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, police said on Saturday.

This is the second such case of gender-based cruelty being reported in the district in the last 10 days. Last week, a Dalit teenager was found hanging from a tree in Mahoba after she was allegedly raped by three men from her district. Read more

The 50-year-old widow, who lodged an FIR on Friday, has alleged that the accused, Akhilesh Ahirwar, barged into her house on the night of December 7 last year and raped her, City Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Shashi Kumar Pandey said.

The woman has claimed that she is pregnant and has also alleged that the accused has threatened to kill her, the SHO said adding that the woman will be sent for a medical examination on Saturday. The accused is currently absconding and police officers are sparing no effort to nab him, Pandey said.

(With PTI inputs)

