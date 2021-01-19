3 Held For Rape, Murder Of Dalit Girl Found Hanging From Tree In UP's Mahoba

Three people were detained on Tuesday in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing an 18-year-old Dalit woman, whose body was found hanging from a tree in Mahoba, according to the police.

An 18-year-old Dalit girl, who was a class 12 student had stepped out to buy vegetables on Saturday afternoon but did not return. When she did not return home, her family members looked for her and found her body hanging from a tree in the Belatal area, Circle Officer Rampravesh Rai said.

A trio of accused men, Rohit, Bhupendra and Tarun were arrested after an FIR was registered against them on charges of rape and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, SHO, Kulpahad police station, Ravindra Tiwari had said.

The woman's aunt told the police on Sunday that she was being harassed by a man in their locality, who was making phone calls to her for the last one month. She alleged that the victim's body was hanged from the tree after she was killed, the officer had said earlier.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

