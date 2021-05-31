Won't Release Chief Secretary, Mamata Tells PM, Says She Is 'Shocked By Unilateral Order'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed that she is "shocked and stunned" by the "unilateral order" asking Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to report to the Centre. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee write, "The government of Bengal cannot release, and is not releasing, its Chief Secretary at this critical hour, on the basis of our understanding that the earlier order of extension, issued after lawful consultation in accordance with applicable laws, remains operational and valid."

Mamata added, “Presume earlier order by centre made in consultation with state government extending Chief Secretary's tenure for three months from June 1, stands. All-India service and laws framed for it, have federal cooperation as cornerstone of its legal architecture.”

The Centre, in a surprise move, had on Friday night sought Bandyopadhyay's services and asked the state government to immediately release the top bureaucrat.

Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was scheduled to retire on May 31 after completion of 60 years of age. However, he was granted a three-month extension following a nod from the Centre to work on Covid management.

In a communique to the state government, the Personnel Ministry on Friday said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the placement of the services of Bandyopadhyay with Government of India as per provisions of the Indian Administrative Service (cadre) Rules, 1954, "with immediate effect".

It also directed Bandyopadhyay to report to the Department of Personnel and Training, North Block, New Delhi by 10 am on Monday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday called the Centre's decision to recall Bandyopadhyay as "unconstitutional" and "illegal", and appealed to the Union government to withdraw its order.

