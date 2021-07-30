Threat From ‘Khalistani’ Activist: Security Beefed Up For Himachal CM, JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur

Himachal Pradesh police have enhanced security for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP national president J P Nadda and union minister for I & B Anurag Thakur in view of Khalistani activist’s threatening calls to over two dozen Shimla journalists .

Director General of police sanjay Kundu said all possible steps were being taken. Central intelligence agencies have also been informed. There will be strict checking of all vehicles at entry points of the state.

Journalists in Shimla on Friday received bizarre threatening calls from UK and US-based numbers announcing not to allow Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to unfurl Indian Tricolour in Himachal Pradesh on August 15.

The caller, in a recorded message, said since Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab, they will take-over all merged areas after doing a referendum in Punjab.

“Once we liberate Punjab, we will take over all those parts of Himachal Pradesh, which were merged from Punjab” the caller threatened .

The caller claimed this message is on behalf of Sikh for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu (Washington DC).

The caller even appealed all farmers in Punjab and pro-Khalistan sikhs to come with tractors and stop Jai Ram Thakur from unfurling the national flag

The police have not yet reacted to the message, which the journalists have forwarded to the Police-media group.

