January 30, 2020
Poshan
Shaheen Bagh Protest ‘Sponsored’ By AAP: BJP Delegation To Election Commission

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said his party submitted "evidence", including records of statement by AAP leaders, that showed that the Delhi's ruling party was behind Shaheen Bagh protests.

PTI 30 January 2020
People stage sit-in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.
2020-01-30T17:47:11+0530

A BJP delegation, which included Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Thursday accused the AAP of "sponsoring" anti-CAA protests, including the one at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, and urged the Election Commission to include expenses incurred on them in the expenditure of AAP candidates.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said his party submitted "evidence", including records of statement by AAP leaders, that showed that the Delhi's ruling party was behind these protests.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi was also part of the delegation.

The delegation urged the EC to take cognizance of the matter. Yadav said the EC assured them of looking into the matter.

