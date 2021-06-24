Actor Shabana Azmi Accuses Alcohol Delivery Platform Of Cheating Her; Shares Details

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly duping her. She took to Twitter to reveal that she has been conned in an online payment scam. Azmi had ordered alcohol online, however, she wrote that despite paying the amount upfront the ordered item was not delivered. Twitter users informed the actress in the comment section that most of the phone numbers displayed on Google for alcohol delivery are fake. Others advised her to register a complaint with the police.

"BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls," Azmi wrote, sharing details of her transaction with delivery platform.

The actor, however, didn't mention the amount of the transaction and also whether she has filed a complaint in the matter.

In the past, Bollywood celebrities including Akshaye Khanna, Nargis Fakhri and Karan Singh Grover fell prey to online scams.

On the work front, Azmi will be seen in Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta-starrer queer love story "Sheer Qorma".

With PTI inputs

