Senior US General And Pak Army Chief Review Security Situation In Pakistan, Surrounding Region: Pentagon

Hundreds of American troops are currently in Pakistan capital Islamabad on their transit from Afghanistan to the US.

US defense headquarter Pentagon said that Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a conversation in order to review the prevailing securty situation in Pakistan and the region on Wednesday.

According to them,  the top US official spoke to Pakistan army chief for the first time since the pullout of all US forces from Afghanistan on August 31.

Currently, Pakistan has provided shelter to hundreds of American troops in capital Islamabad while they are on their transit from Afghanistan to the US.

“The senior leaders discussed items of mutual interest, including the current security environment in Pakistan and the region,” Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout of the call.

(With PTI Inputs)

