May 26, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  SC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Migrant Labourers' Miseries; Seeks Reply From Centre, States

SC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Migrant Labourers' Miseries; Seeks Reply From Centre, States

The top court issued notice to the Centre, states and Union Territories and sought their replies by May 28 on the steps taken to redeem the situation.

PTI 26 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
SC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Migrant Labourers' Miseries; Seeks Reply From Centre, States
Supreme Court of India
File Photo
SC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Migrant Labourers' Miseries; Seeks Reply From Centre, States
outlookindia.com
2020-05-26T18:38:35+0530

The Supreme Court Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of the problems and the miseries of migrant labourers who have been stranded in different parts of the country after the COVID-19 lockdown.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah issued notice to the Centre, states and Union Territories and sought their replies by May 28 on the steps taken to redeem the situation.

The top court listed the matter for May 28 and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it on the issue.

Next Story >>

Signs Of Discord In Maharashtra Alliance As Congress Leader Blames Uddhav Thackeray For Covid-19 Crisis

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Supreme Court Migrant labourers National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos