SC Directs States To Carry Out Fire Safety Audit Of Dedicated Covid-19 Hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions.
The apex court also directed dedicated Covid-19 hospitals to take a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department within four weeks and said that failure to do so will invite punitive action.
A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that those hospitals, whose fire NOC has expired, will have to get it renewed within four weeks.
The bench, also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that issue of political rallies and observance of Covid-19 guidelines will be looked into by the Election Commission.
The apex court had earlier taken cognisance of a fire incident in a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in which several patients had died.
