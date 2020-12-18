December 18, 2020
Corona
SC Directs States To Carry Out Fire Safety Audit Of Dedicated Covid-19 Hospitals

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that those hospitals, whose fire NOC has expired, will have to get it renewed within four weeks.

PTI 18 December 2020
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T12:10:54+05:30

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions.

The apex court also directed dedicated Covid-19 hospitals to take a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department within four weeks and said that failure to do so will invite punitive action.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that those hospitals, whose fire NOC has expired, will have to get it renewed within four weeks.

The bench, also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that issue of political rallies and observance of Covid-19 guidelines will be looked into by the Election Commission.

The apex court had earlier taken cognisance of a fire incident in a designated Covid-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in which several patients had died.

 

