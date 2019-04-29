﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Pragya Singh Thakur Breaks Down After Meeting Uma Bharti In Bhopal

Pragya Singh Thakur Breaks Down After Meeting Uma Bharti In Bhopal

Bharti, who is not contesting the election but has won from Bhopal in the past, was seen consoling Pragya Thakur, who was seated in an SUV, wiping her tears.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 April 2019
Pragya Singh Thakur Breaks Down After Meeting Uma Bharti In Bhopal
Uma Bharti was seen wiping Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's tears during their meet in Bhopal.
Screengrab: Twitter
Pragya Singh Thakur Breaks Down After Meeting Uma Bharti In Bhopal
outlookindia.com
2019-04-29T17:31:44+0530

Malegaon blast accused and BJP's candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Pragya Singh Thakur was in tears Monday, during an emotional meeting with Union minister Uma Bharti in Bhopal.

Bharti, who is not contesting the election but has won from Bhopal in the past, was seen consoling Pragya Thakur, who was seated in an SUV, wiping her tears.

Thakur had gone to meet Bharti amid talk of a rift. While leaving, she broke down.

Bharti was seen wiping Pragya's tears as the latter sat in her car crying, in the presence of a large crowd and media personnel.

After Thakur met her at her residence in Shyamla Hills area of Bhopal, Bharti said Pragya's victory was a certainty.

"The day Didi Maa's (as she called Thakur) candidature was announced, it was decided that the BJP will win with a huge margin," Bharti told reporters with Thakur by her side.

"Whatever the party says, I will do. Those who are looking after Didi Maa's election management, they will do as they say. I feel she won the election on day one. We are just
fighting...to prove ourselves, seeking votes for her. She has already won," she said.

Thakur was also seen crying as Bharti came out to see her off. Bharti held her in an embrace for some time and kissed her on the forehead. She also touched Thakur's feet. 

The BJP has fielded Thakur from Bhopal to take on Congress veteran Digvijay Singh.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sadhvi Pragya Uma Bharti Bhopal Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Politics BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Modi On Course To Becoming A Dictator, Talks Nationalism To Captivate People: Ashok Gehlot
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters