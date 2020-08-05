August 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  RSS, Other Like-minded Groups Worked For 30 Years For Ram Mandir: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS, Other Like-minded Groups Worked For 30 Years For Ram Mandir: Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat was one of the selected invitees at the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of a Ram temple at the site where a large number of Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

PTI 05 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
RSS, Other Like-minded Groups Worked For 30 Years For Ram Mandir: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
ANI/Twitter
RSS, Other Like-minded Groups Worked For 30 Years For Ram Mandir: Mohan Bhagwat
outlookindia.com
2020-08-05T14:03:23+05:30

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other like-minded organisations worked for nearly 30 years to fulfil the resolve of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Wednesday.

Bhagwat was one of the selected invitees at the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of a Ram temple at the site where a large number of Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The RSS chief mentioned BJP patriarch L K Advani and the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal among others for their contribution to the temple movement.

This day brings the confidence needed to make India self-reliant, Bhagwat told the gathering. 

Meanehile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilling the dream.

The power of Indian democracy and judiciary under the leadership of PM Modi has shown the world how solutions to problems can be found through democratic and constitutional means, he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple.

"Prime Minister's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue," he said.

Yogi said people have struggled for 500 years for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Next Story >>

Accepted Bihar's Recommendation For CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Centre

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos