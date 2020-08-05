RSS, Other Like-minded Groups Worked For 30 Years For Ram Mandir: Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other like-minded organisations worked for nearly 30 years to fulfil the resolve of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Wednesday.

Bhagwat was one of the selected invitees at the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of a Ram temple at the site where a large number of Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The RSS chief mentioned BJP patriarch L K Advani and the late VHP leader Ashok Singhal among others for their contribution to the temple movement.

This day brings the confidence needed to make India self-reliant, Bhagwat told the gathering.

Meanehile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilling the dream.

The power of Indian democracy and judiciary under the leadership of PM Modi has shown the world how solutions to problems can be found through democratic and constitutional means, he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple.

"Prime Minister's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue," he said.

Yogi said people have struggled for 500 years for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.