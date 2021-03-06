Returning to Office Amid Covid-19? Know How To Stay Safe at Workplace

Offices have started to reopen after a yearlong break. In wake of unlock guidelines of the Central government, employees have started returning to workplace. However, it must be noted that the Covid-19 cases are increasing and employees need to take extra care while working in office. Starting from wearing masks to maintaining social distance, employees need to follow certain coronavirus guidelines to star safe at workplace.

The private and government office were opened as the nationwide lockdown took a heavy toll on businesses and individuals. During the lockdown period, Work From Home (WFH) became a widely accepted arrangement.

Notably, the Central government has released detailed regulations as many of us start venturing back to office.

Keeping the rising Covid cases in mind, various safety provisions are being made as per official directives for thermal scanning and sanitizing at offices. Here’s how you can ensure a safe return to office amid coronavirus pandemic:

1) Employees should avoid touching doorknobs or lift buttons with bare hands. They should ensure that they have a tissue handy. Moreover, not more than 3 people should be taking the elevator at once in office. Use staircase instead of lift – it is good for health and fitness as well.

2) Employees and employers need to avoid physical group meetings and gatherings. It is also highly recommended that client meetings and even internal meetings are conducted via video conferencing.

3) Say no to handshake – Employees need to find new ways to greet co-workers. Also, you need to maintain social distancing while interacting with people.

4) You need to ensure that there is a space of at least six feet between your and your colleague’s seats.

5) It is always better to disinfect your desk, mouse, keyboard and the laptop/desktop screen daily before starting your work for the day.

6) Maintaining hygiene is a must. Hence you need to wash your hands properly and have your meals at a distance from others. Avoid using shared cutlery and if you absolutely have to, wash it yourself.

7) In this digital era, it is good to go paperless. Propose digital functioning and save paper. There is a high risk of getting infected if office work is done in pen and paper.

