﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Reduce Upper Age Limit For Civil Services Exams To 27 Years, Suggests NITI Aayog

Reduce Upper Age Limit For Civil Services Exams To 27 Years, Suggests NITI Aayog

In the 'Strategy for New India @75' document released on Wednesday, the government think-tank also said the existing 60-plus separate civil services at the central and state level need to be reduced through rationalisation and harmonisation of services.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 December 2018
Reduce Upper Age Limit For Civil Services Exams To 27 Years, Suggests NITI Aayog
Representational Image
Reduce Upper Age Limit For Civil Services Exams To 27 Years, Suggests NITI Aayog
outlookindia.com
2018-12-20T15:24:17+0530

The Niti Aayog has suggested that the upper age limit for entry into the civil services be brought down to 27 years from the present 30 years for general category candidates in a phased manner by 2022-23.

In the 'Strategy for New India @75' document released on Wednesday, the government think-tank also pitched for an integrated exam for all civil services.

"The upper age limit for the civil services should be brought down to 27 years for the general category in a phased manner by 2022-23," the document said.

It also said the existing 60-plus separate civil services at the central and state level need to be reduced through rationalisation and harmonisation of services.

"Recruits should be placed in a central talent pool, which would then allocate candidates by matching their competencies and the job description of the post," it said.

"Concomitantly, the number of exams for civil services should ideally be brought down to one with all-India ranking. States may also be encouraged to use this pool for recruitments," the document added.

The document also said the service conditions for employees of autonomous bodies need to be regulated and harmonised.

It noted that reforms in civil services are a continuous process and several initiatives have been taken in recent years by the present government.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Civil Services - IAS etc UPSC NITI Aayog National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Calcutta High Court Grants Permission For BJP's Rath Yatra In West Bengal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters