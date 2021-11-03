Recent Launch Of Srinagar-Sharjah International Flight Centre's ‘PR Extravaganza’: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday it is “puzzling” that the Centre had not secured permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for direct international flights between Srinagar and Sharjah.

Mufti, who is president of People’s Democratic Party(PDP) termed the recent launch of Srinagar-Sharjah flight by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to the Union Territory as “PR (public relations) extravaganza without any groundwork”.

"Puzzling that GOI didn't even bother securing permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for international flights from Srinagar. Only PR extravaganza without any groundwork," she tweeted.

Mufti tagged a media report on her Twitter account which claimed that Pakistan has refused permission to use its airspace for the flights between Srinagar and Sharjah, which were started on October 23.

Pakistan had refused its airspace for an earlier flight between Srinagar and the UAE 12 years ago, leading to scrapping of the service. (With PTI inputs)