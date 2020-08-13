August 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ram Temple Trust Head Tests Covid Positive, Shared Stage With PM Modi During Bhoomi Pujan

Ram Temple Trust Head Tests Covid Positive, Shared Stage With PM Modi During Bhoomi Pujan

Others who were present at the stage with the Ram temple trust head were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ram Temple Trust Head Tests Covid Positive, Shared Stage With PM Modi During Bhoomi Pujan
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das
ANI/Twitter
Ram Temple Trust Head Tests Covid Positive, Shared Stage With PM Modi During Bhoomi Pujan
outlookindia.com
2020-08-13T14:00:26+05:30

The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (80), has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das, a senior government official said here.

The chief minister has spoken to the Mathura district magistrate (DM) as also to Dr Trehan of the Medanta hospital and requested for immediate medical attention to Das at the facility, the official said.

He has also directed the DM to provide all possible support for extending the best possible medical attention.

Das had recently shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Others who were present at the stage with the Ram temple trust head were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

(With PTI Input)

Next Story >>

Physical Hearing May Begin In Some Courts In SC From Next Week

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Ayodhya Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos