Rajasthan: Woman Raped By Ex-Husband's Brother

In the Baran district of Rajasthan, a woman the brother of the man she got married to and later got separated with, informed the police.

The woman was allegedly waylaid by her former brother-in-law and four others when she was returning home from somewhere with the man she is currently living with, her child and her minor sister, added the police.

The culprits took the family to a nearby field. They attacked the man and tied his hands and legs with a rope. The main accused then raped the woman in front of her current husband, DSP Yogendra Singh said.

The former brother-in-law and two of his accomplices were detained on Sunday, he said.

The officer said the woman, in her twenties, had left her first husband after she was unable to beget a child. She remarried through 'Nata Pratha', a tradition that allows a marital relationship without any wedding ceremony.

According to police, the accused fled from the spot after the crime following which the woman along with her child and sister managed to reach the main road and sought help from passers-by.

The passers-by informed the police about the incident.

The police have booked five people for the abduction and gang-rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim's medical examination was conducted on Sunday and her statement was recorded before a magistrate on Monday, Atru Station House Officer Ramkishan said.

He said efforts are on to find the remaining accused in the case.

The victim and her former husband had filed complaints against each other in the past and investigation into the cases are also underway, the SHO added.

With PTI Inputs

