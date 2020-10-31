Rajasthan Government Introduces Three Bills To Counter Centre's Farm Laws

October 31, 2020
Corona
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says his state would follow Punjab

PTI 31 October 2020
The Rajasthan government on Saturday introduced three bills in the Assembly to negate the impact of the farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

The move comes after the Punjab Assembly earlier this month adopted a resolution against the farm laws and unanimously passed four bills to counter the Centre’s contentious legislation.

Rajasthan’s parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal introduced the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020.

He also introduced the Code of Procedure (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 on the first day of the Assembly session.

The House was adjourned for the day after obituary references on the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and other leaders who passed away recently.

The Congress leadership has suggested that states, where it is in power, should pass laws of their own to counter the Central legislations.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said his state would follow Punjab in bypassing the "anti-farmer laws".

“INC under the leadership of Smt #SoniaGandhi ji& #RahulGandhi ji stands absolutely with our annadatas and will continue to oppose the anti-farmer laws passed by NDA Govt. Today Congress Govt in #Punjab has passed Bills against these laws & #Rajasthan will follow soon,” Gehlot tweeted on October 20.

Farmers had protested in several parts of the desert state against the Centre’s laws.

The Union government has said the laws will raise the income of farmers, free them from the clutches of middlemen, and usher in new technology in farming.

