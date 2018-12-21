﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rahul Gandhi Is No Longer 'Pappu' After Election Victory In Three States, Says Farooq Abdullah

Rahul Gandhi Is No Longer 'Pappu' After Election Victory In Three States, Says Farooq Abdullah

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, the former J&K CM also questioned the need for the BJP's proposed Rath Yatra in West Bengal and wondered whether the party wants to project itself as a saviour of the Hindus.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 December 2018
Rahul Gandhi Is No Longer <em>'Pappu'</em> After Election Victory In Three States, Says Farooq Abdullah
PTI File Photo
Rahul Gandhi Is No Longer 'Pappu' After Election Victory In Three States, Says Farooq Abdullah
outlookindia.com
2018-12-21T19:00:00+0530

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah Friday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi is no longer a "Pappu" and has proved his mettle as a leader by winning elections in three Hindi heartland states.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, he also questioned the need for the BJP's proposed Rath Yatra in West Bengal and wondered whether the party wants to project itself as a saviour of the Hindus.

"Rahul Gandhi is no longer a Pappu. He has proved his mettle by wining three states," Abdullah said during an interactive session.

Gandhi has often been mocked by the BJP and his opposition as "Pappu", a colloquial sneer.

Abdullah took on the Modi government saying institutions like the RBI are being polluted under the present regime. He alleged that efforts are being made to divide the country on religious lines.

"It is wrong the way they are trying to divide the nation on the basis of religion. The way there has been interference in Muslim religion and its practices is unfortunate," the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Farooq Abdullah Rahul Gandhi Kolkata West Bengal BJP Congress Assembly Elections 2018 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Opposition Slams MHA Order On Intercepting All Computers, Govt Defends Move
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters