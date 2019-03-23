Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Lying All Day, Says He Is Chowkidar Of The Corrupt

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying all day and said he is the "chowkidar" of the corrupt and fugitives like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya.

Congress is fighting to keep the country united and the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be a fight between ideologies of the Congress and the BJP-RSS, he said at a rally in Malda kicking off his party's campaign in West Bengal.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps on lying all day. Wherever he goes he lies... The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state will be between ideologies. On one hand you have the Congress party which is fighting to keep the country united and on another hand the BJP-RSS-Narendra Modi who want to divide the country on religious and caste lines," Rahul Gandhi said.

He said Congress will ensure minimum income once it comes to power and change the Gabbar Singh Tax of Narendra Modi to GST with nominal rates.

Accusing Modi of being the "chowkidar" of "corrupt and fugitive" businessmen Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, he said Narendra Modi had gifted Anil Ambani the Rafale deal and had looted Rs 30,000 crore of public money.

With inputs from PTI

