Put Matter To Rest: Rajnath Singh To Opposition On Kiran Bedi's Water Crisis Tweet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had expressed her "deep regret" over her controversial tweet on water crisis in Chennai and urged the House to put the matter to rest.

The Minister said the Home Ministry had taken notice of Bedi's remarks -- in which she blamed "corrupt politics" of Tamil Nadu for the water crisis in Chennai -- and said the matter was also raised in the House by DMK leader T.R. Baalu on Wednesday.

"Kiran Bedi has expressed deep regret," he said.

Reading out Bedi's statement, Singh said she had stated that what she wrote was a people's perspective shared in her personal capacity and it came at a time when people were suffering due to want of water in Chennai.

"However, I admit it was avoidable and I should not have shared it in public in this manner. I, too, realise it," Singh quoted Bedi as saying. "I have therefore deleted my sharing.

"I have the highest regard and warmth for the people of Tamil Nadu like I have for the people of Puducherry whom I have been serving with utmost devotion for last over three years... I never ever wished to hurt anyone. I deeply regret any hurt caused," Bedi said.

Amid interruptions from opposition members while the Minister read out Bedi's statement, Rajnath Singh urged the members to put the issue to rest in light of what Bedi had stated.

Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Bedi had humiliated the people of Tamil Nadu "in an outrageous manner" and the House should adopt a resolution on the issue.

IANS