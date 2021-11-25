Punjab: One More AAP MLA Joins Congress Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

In a major setback to the Aam Admi Party (AAP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls scheduled in February 2022, Jagtar Singh Jagga, the Rajkot MLA from the Aam Admi Party (AAP), joined Congress within fifteen days since Rupinder Ruby, the AAP MLA from Bathinda did the same.

AAP MLA from Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga joined the Congress party in presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, while bidding adieu to the Aam Aadmi Party.

While addressing a gathering at the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, said some more MLAs of AAP are likely to join congress soon. He said that former CM Prakash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Badal had a hand in each and every misdeed against Punjab. He also added that the prevailing misrule during Badal's tenure as the CM helped all the cable mafia, drug mafia, sand mafia, transport mafia and others to thrive and loot the wealth of Punjab. CM Channi said that the patronage of Badals to all these mafias ruined the state but now they have to pay back for their sins adding that the day is not too far.

The Chief Minister said that now when they have started crack down on all the mafia gangs patronised by Badals, they are running from pillar to post in a bid to save them. However, he said that the sins of Badals were unpardonable and they would be made accountable for their acts of omission and commission. CM Channi said that ED's action against cable mafia owned by Badals is welcome but definitely a delayed decision.

The Chief Minister while making a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this ‘rumour monger’ has a desire to rule Punjab due to which he is hell bent on misleading Punjabis. He also said that Kejriwal and his associates must remember one thing that history has always witnessed Punjabi people's love for their land. They will never allow any outsider in future to rule their state. CM Channi said that Delhi model is non-existent whereas Punjab model of Congress is delivering its best to people.

While quipping on Kejriwal, the Chief Minister said that he is not even aware of the basic topography of the state. Throwing a challenge to Delhi Chief Minister, he asked him to differentiate between ‘Gulli Danda’ and ‘Bandar Killa’ the two traditional games of state. CM Channi categorically said that dream of Kejriwal and company to loot Punjab will never become a reality.