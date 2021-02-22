Pune Man Found Hanging At His Residence

February 22, 2021
Gaikwad's cousin, who alerted the police about the incident, said he was active on Tiktok and had a good number of followers on it.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 February 2021
Representational Image
2021-02-22T09:13:30+05:30

A 22-year-old man in Pune was found hanging at his residence in Wagholi area on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Samir Gaikwad was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

Although police suspect it to be a case of suicide, no such note was found there, an official said.

"Gaikwad was found hanging from the ceiling of his house around 5 pm. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival by doctors," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered by Lonikand police.

Gaikwad's cousin, who alerted the police about the incident, said a friend of Gaikwad had informed him about the hanging.

He said Gaikwad was active on Tiktok and he had a good number of followers on it.

The government had banned the video-making app last year.

With PTI Inputs

