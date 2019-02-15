Pulwama Attack LIVE Updates: Won't Forgive, Won't Forget, CRPF Vows To 'Avenge' Jawans Killings

As the total number of casualties in the Pulwama terror attack reaches 40, Union home minister Rajnath Singh has said the country will avenge the dastardly attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The incident took place when some 2,547 CRPF personnel were coming in a convoy of 78 vehicles from the transit camp in Jammu and headed to Srinagar. Police sources said a suicide attacker rammed his vehicle around 3.15 p.m., taking the security forces completely by surprise. An earlier report said an improvised explosive device (IED) was exploded and then militants fired at the convoy. Catch minute-to-minute live updates in Pulwama terror attack.

Condemning the attack, Pakistan has said the Pulwama terrorist attack is "a matter of grave concern". In a tweet, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said, "We have always condemned heightened acts of violence in Valley."

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday strongly condemned the "cowardly" attack in Pulwama

"It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," Sidhu said.#PulwamaTerrorAttack #KashmirTerrorAttack #CRPF

Nation Pays Tribute To CRPF Bravehearts Amid Protests Against Pakistan

A pall of gloom descended at the homes of the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on Thursday, even as the bereaved await the arrival of the mortal remains of the bravehearts.

What is Jaish-e-Mohammed, why India called for global ban on Masood Azhar

The Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group was founded in the early 2000s by Maulana Masood Azhar, a radical Islamist scholar and jihadist leader, who fought as a member of Osama bin Laden's group in Somalia in the early 1990s against US troops. He then used to be a leader of the terrorist group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM).

1:26 pm: "Withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan was an important tactical step by govt. Ministry of External Affairs will undertake major diplomatic initiatives to ensure that Pakistan is brought to justice," says BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav.

'We will not forget, we will not forgive,' CRPF tweets condolences, says killings of our brothers will be avenged

"WE WILL NOT FORGET, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE:We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged.(sic)," Central Reserve Police Force tweeted on Friday.

Devastated family members of CRPF Jawan killed on Thursday in Pulwama, mourns the death of their loved ones.

12:30 pm: "The sacrifice of the jawans won't go in vain," says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Pakistan is trying todestabilise the country. The nation respects their sacrifice,country will always be indebted to the security forces. Their sacrifice won't go in vain. The country will give them befitting reply," Pradhan said.

12:30 pm: "The Congress will do all that is necessary to keep this nation united," says former PM Manmohan Singh.

"Today is the day of mourning. Our country has lost close to 40 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them. We shall never compromise with the terrorist forces," Manmohan Singh said.

12:00 pm: "Ready To Sacrifice My Other Son For Mother India, But Pakistan Must Pay," Says Father Of Slain CRPF Jawan

"I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight. I am ready to give him up for Mother India, but Pakistan must be given a befitting reply," the father said.

11:45 am: This is a terrible tragedy, we are together in its hour of mourning, says Rahul Gandhi

"This is a time of mourning, sadness, and respect. We are fully supporting the govt of India and our security forces. We are not going to get into any other conversation apart from this," Rahul Gandhi said on behalf of the Congress party.

11:42 am: India's Opposition stands with the govt, security forces, says Rahul Gandhi

"This attack was an assault on the soul of India. In this hour, we stand united and no external force can break us apart. We stand firmly behind the government and the security forces," says Rahul Gandhi.

11: 30 am: Have given security forces full freedom to crush terrorism, says PM Modi.

"The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished. We have given our security forces a free hand to crush terrorism completely," Modi said.

" I thank all the nations who have supported us and condemned this incident in the strongest of terms. A strong reply will be given to this attack," Modi said.

11:25 am: We all will have to fight against this terror together, says Modi.

"Pulwama attack | Several countries have condemned this attack and have promised to stand by India. We all will have to fight against this terror together. When every country will start acting against it, terror will not sustain for long," Modi said.

"The forces behind this act of terrorism & those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama attack. Our security forces have been given full freedom. We have full faith in their bravery," he added.

10:55 am: India withdraws the most favoured nation status for Pakistan.

10:52 am: "MEA will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which are to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community of Pakistan of which incontrovertible is available of having a direct hand in this act," said Arun Jaitley.

10:39 am: Former army chief and Minister of State VK Singh says the government's action against the terror attack would be well thought of the decision. "It will be well thought of. What you do must have resulted. It is a very sad incident. Each incident in Kashmir is sad. Each incident tells you what needs to be done People on the ground will come up with an appropriate response," he says.

10:30 am: The Kashmir Police on February 8 had sent an intelligence input to the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, Army and the Air Force warning of a possible terror attack.

10:25 am: The NIA team rushes to the Pulwama terror attack site; the entire blast attack area has been cordoned off by security officials.