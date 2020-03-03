Pulwama Attack: NIA Tracks Down House Where Jaish Militant Shot Last Video, Two Arrested

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a father-daughter duo in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in connection with the suicide bomb attack in February last year that left at least 40 CRPF personnel dead.
Officials said that the probe agency tracked down the house where Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, shot his last video before carrying out the deadly attack.
The duo, identified as Peer Tariq and his daughter Insha, were flown to Jammu to seek their custody, officials said.
In his last video message that surfaced soon after the attack, Dar had stated his intent to carry out the "operation". He said he joined Jaish in 2018 and was eventually "assigned" the task of carrying out the attack in Pulwama.
Dar had driven a vehicle laden with explosives and rammed into a CRPF convoy, triggering a powerful blast that left 40 paramilitary troopers dead and several injured.
The NIA has taken over the case to probe the conspiracy behind the February 14, 2019 attack. killing 40 personnel.
