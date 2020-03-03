March 03, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Pulwama Attack: NIA Tracks Down House Where Jaish Militant Shot Last Video, Two Arrested

Pulwama Attack: NIA Tracks Down House Where Jaish Militant Shot Last Video, Two Arrested

In his last video message that surfaced soon after the Pulwama attack, the suicide bomber had stated his intent to carry out the "operation".

Outlook Web Bureau 03 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Pulwama Attack: NIA Tracks Down House Where Jaish Militant Shot Last Video, Two Arrested
Scene of the attack site in Pulwama where a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant attacked a CRPF convoy and killed at least 40 CRPF personnel
File photo
Pulwama Attack: NIA Tracks Down House Where Jaish Militant Shot Last Video, Two Arrested
outlookindia.com
2020-03-03T16:18:26+0530

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a father-daughter duo in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in connection with the suicide bomb attack in February last year that left at least 40 CRPF personnel dead.

Officials said that the probe agency tracked down the house where Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, shot his last video before carrying out the deadly attack.

The duo, identified as Peer Tariq and his daughter Insha, were flown to Jammu to seek their custody, officials said.

In his last video message that surfaced soon after the attack, Dar had stated his intent to carry out the "operation". He said he joined Jaish in 2018 and was eventually "assigned" the task of carrying out the attack in Pulwama.

Dar had driven a vehicle laden with explosives and rammed into a CRPF convoy, triggering a powerful blast that left 40 paramilitary troopers dead and several injured.

The NIA has taken over the case to probe the conspiracy behind the February 14, 2019 attack. killing 40 personnel.

Next Story >>

Shahrukh Who Pointed Gun At Constable During Delhi Violence, Nabbed In UP

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Pulwama terror attack Jaish-e-Mohammad NIA - National Investigation Agency National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos