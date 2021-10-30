Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Lady Teacher Murder Case: Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Denies Any Role, Protests Continue

The Odisha’s Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra has claimed his innocence in the case, while BJP is demanding his resignation.

Odisha Lady Teacher Murder Case: Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Denies Any Role, Protests Continue
Protests in Odisha over teacher's murder.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

Odisha Lady Teacher Murder Case: Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Denies Any Role, Protests Continue
outlookindia.com
2021-10-30T11:02:02+05:30
Sandeep Sahu
Sandeep Sahu

Sandeep Sahu

More stories from Sandeep Sahu
View All

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 11:02 am

Protests by BJP demanding the resignation of Odisha’s minister of state for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged involvement in the Bolangir lady teacher murder case continued across the state on Saturday despite the minister’s denial of any role in the murder.

The minister broke his silence yesterday, nearly two weeks after his name cropped up in the case due to his alleged proximity with Gobinda Sahu, the main accused in the case who has been arrested.

He said he would not only resign from his position as a minister, but also retire from public life altogether if an iota of evidence is produced about his involvement in the case.

“I swear in the name of Maa Manikeshwari (the presiding deity of Kalahandi) that I have nothing to do with the case,” he said in a written statement.

Notwithstanding his denial, the BJP is observing a 12-hour bandh from 6 am to 6 pm in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore and Boudh districts and a 6-hour bandh in Bhadrak district to press its demand for the ouster of Mishra from the council of ministers.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Normal life, especially vehicular movement, was seriously affected in all these places.

Asked why the party was continuing with its demand for the minister’s resignation even after the minister clarified his position, BJP spokesperson Lekhashree Samantaray said; “The minister cannot escape his responsibility by merely invoking Goddess Manikeshwari. He must come clean on his close links with the murder accused.” “How can one expect a fair probe if he continues to be a minister – and the minister for home at that? That’s why we are asking for his resignation,” said a protester in Balasore.

While calling for justice for the family of Mamita Meher, the deceased teacher, and the strictest punishment to the guilty, the two-page statement issued by the minister yesterday steered clear of his relations with Gobinda Sahu, the accused who founded the Mahaling school in Kalahandi where Meher taught.

It also made no mention about the ‘reconciliation meeting’ he had allegedly called between Gobinda Sahu and Mamita at his Raipur house. Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra and senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra have both alleged that the minister had called the meeting days before the murder in an effort to bring about a rapprochement between the two.

Meanwhile, the deputy inspector general (DIG), northern range, Deepak Kumar has denied the allegation made by the two senior Opposition leaders that he had sent a report about the meeting at the minister’s Raipur residence to the chief minister’s office (CMO). “It is completely false. There is no such report,” he said.

Tags

Sandeep Sahu Odisha Odisha Protests BJP National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Skymet Launches Mobile App To Check Pollution Real Time In Your Locality

Skymet Launches Mobile App To Check Pollution Real Time In Your Locality

PM Modi Reaches Vatican City For Maiden Meeting With Pope Francis

India Registers 14,313 New Covid-19 Cases, 549 Fresh Deaths

Will End 'Loot' Through Electricity Bills If Congress Voted To Power In UP : Priyanka Gandhi

Blacklist Colleges With History Of Hate Crime Against Kashmiris, Demands J&K Students’ Body

PM Modi To Meet Pope Francis In Vatican Today

PM Modi Meets Italy PM Mario Draghi On Sidelines Of G20 Summit

Voting Begins For Bypolls In 3 Lok Sabha Seats, 30 Assembly Constituencies In 14 States

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Advertisement

More from India

JNU Cancels Webinar For Calling Kashmir ‘India Occupied’; Probe Ordered

JNU Cancels Webinar For Calling Kashmir ‘India Occupied’; Probe Ordered

The World’s Highest Polling Station In Snow-Bound Spiti Is All Set For Mandi Bypolls

The World’s Highest Polling Station In Snow-Bound Spiti Is All Set For Mandi Bypolls

To Save Wildlife And Birds, Ladakh Govt Asks Army To Train Pure-Bred Ladakhi Dogs

To Save Wildlife And Birds, Ladakh Govt Asks Army To Train Pure-Bred Ladakhi Dogs

‘Will Do Whatever Mrs. Gandhi Asks, But Mamata Banerjee Is The Real Congress Woman': Nafisa Ali After Joining TMC

‘Will Do Whatever Mrs. Gandhi Asks, But Mamata Banerjee Is The Real Congress Woman': Nafisa Ali After Joining TMC

Read More from Outlook

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Formalisation of the Indian economy has been a stated aim of the Narendra Modi government. And a SBI Research report released Friday, holds up the report card.

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Naseer Ganai / Migrant workers from Bihar drive Kashmir’s construction and agriculture needs. Their exodus after the recent targeted killings will hurt the labour-hungry state.

Alan Davidson, Australian Cricket Legend, Dies At 92

Alan Davidson, Australian Cricket Legend, Dies At 92

Outlook Web Bureau / Alan Davidson was one of the heroes of the famous tied Test against West Indies in Brisbane in 1960.

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Intertwined with West Bengal’s craze over the Padma Hilsa is the history and future of human migration into and from the Ganges Delta.

Advertisement