Prohibitory Orders In Mangaluru Ahead Of 'Bhoomi Pujan' For Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city to prevent any untoward incident on Wednesday, when the 'Bhoomi Pooja' for the Ram temple at Ayodhya will be conducted.
The order has been issued under Section 144 of CrPC to prevent any untoward incident during the day here in the form of gatherings.
The prohibitory order will be in force from 8 pm on Tuesday till 6 am on Thursday.
Any violation will be strictly dealt with and those responsible will face severe action, the commissioner said.
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
After Amit Shah, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, TN Governor, UP BJP Chief Test Positive For Covid-19
After Ram Mandir, 'Will Now Work Towards Ram Rajya', Says Vishva Hindu Parishad
COVID-19: DCGI Gives Nod To Indian Institute For Phase 2 And 3 Human Clinical Trials Of Oxford Vaccine Candidate