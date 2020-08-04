August 04, 2020
Corona
Prohibitory Orders In Mangaluru Ahead Of 'Bhoomi Pujan' For Ram Temple In Ayodhya

The order has been issued under Section 144 of CrPC to prevent any untoward incident during the day here in the form of gatherings.

PTI 04 August 2020
Illuminated city of Ayodhya is seen ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of a temple to the Hindu god Ram in Ayodhya.
AP Photo
Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city to prevent any untoward incident on Wednesday, when the 'Bhoomi Pooja' for the Ram temple at Ayodhya will be conducted.

The order has been issued under Section 144 of CrPC to prevent any untoward incident during the day here in the form of gatherings.

The prohibitory order will be in force from 8 pm on Tuesday till 6 am on Thursday.

Any violation will be strictly dealt with and those responsible will face severe action, the commissioner said.

