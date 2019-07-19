Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeks Inputs For Independence Day Speech, Gets 850 In Two Hours

﻿
The Prime Minister used his official Twitter handle to invite the inputs on a forum specially created on the NaMo app.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 July 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PTI Photo-File
outlookindia.com
2019-07-19T16:31:41+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited inputs for his Independence Day speech on August 15 -- and received over 850 suggestions within two hours.

The Prime Minister used his official Twitter handle to invite the inputs on a forum specially created on the NaMo app.

The tweet was sent out at 11.15 a.m. By 2.15 p.m., Modi got over 850 inputs.

These included steps to ensure compulsory mass education to providing clean and potable drinking water for all citizens.

An initiative on the lines of the Swachh Bharat campaign to motivate people to shift to renewable energy sources was suggested by one. Another called for a clampdown on the burgeoning population to ensure fast economic growth.

(IANS)

or just type initial letters