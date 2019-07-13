WATCH: BJP MPs Hema Malini, Anurag Thakur Sweep Road On Parliament Premises

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, accompanied by Minister of State For Finance Anurag Thakur, on Saturday morning swept the road on the Parliament premises.

Surrounded by people, Hema, in a grey kurta and black trousers, held a broom and participated in the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" on Parliament premises.

Later, Hema appreciated the Speaker of the House for having taken this initiative to carry out a "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on the Parliament premises.

"I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well," she said,.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project aimed at cleaning the streets, roads and infrastructure of India's cities, towns, and rural areas.

Watch Hema Malini's full video here: