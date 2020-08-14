President Approves Gallantry Award For Defence Personnel On Eve I-Day Eve; 4 Get Shaurya Chakra

August 14, 2020
Thirty-one Army personnel too have been awarded the Sena (gallantry) medal.

14 August 2020
On the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved gallantry awards for defence personnel, including Shaurya Chakra to three from the Army for counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Wing Commander Vishak Nair from the Indian Air Force was also awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

Those from the Army who have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra are Lt.Col. Krishan Singh Rawat from the elite Special Forces, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey.

