August 10, 2021
The accused had initially told police that the girl died after she fell accidentally. But autopsy reports pointed toward foul play.

10 August 2021
A pregnant woman in Maharashtra was booked by the police after she allegedly killed her two-year-old daughter in a disturbing incident.  On Monday, an FIR was lodged against the accused after post-mortem reports of the child showed that it wasn't an accidental death.

The incident occurred in Virar in  Maharashtra's Palghar district. At first, the police had registered a case of accidental death after the two-year-old girl was found dead at her residence on Saturday, an official said.

The accused had told the police that the girl died after she fell accidentally. Police, however, launched the investigation after neighbours of the woman told them that they suspected a foul play, the official said.

He said the post-mortem report received on Monday stated the child had died due to injuries, following which a case of murder was registered against her mother, identified as Neha.
The motive behind the alleged murder is not known yet, the official said but added that the couple already has a daughter.

The husband of the accused works as an autorickshaw driver, the official said.

(With with inputs from PTI)

