Politicians Condemn Golden Temple 'Sacrilege': Who Said What

Following the attempted "sacrilege" inside the Gold Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday evening, there has been an uproar across the political spectrum with politicians condemning the man’s act without making any further comments on the lynching of the man.



The man hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was seen in a video, jumping inside a fence, to reach the Guru Granth Sahib in the golden temple.



The incident took place when the man jumped golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.



The incident drew sharp reactions from political leaders, with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi ordering a probe into it.

“Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has strongly condemned the very unfortunate and heinous incident of attempting to disrespect Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in the possession of Sri Harmandir Sahib Ji during the recitation of Sri Rahiras Sahib Ji,” the Chief Minister Office tweeted in Punjabi.

It added, “The Chief Minister directed the state police authority to conduct an in-depth probe into the whole matter to find out the hidden motives and real conspirators of this heinous act.”





The man was caught by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members. When he was being taken to the SGPC office, an angry crowd thrashed him badly that later led to his death.



Politicians condemn ‘alleged’ sacrilege



Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter to protest the “shocking” act and wrote, “The attempt to commit sacrilege at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib is shocking. Making the holiest of our shrine the target of such outrage is beyond belief. The heinous act is a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy that has shaken the entire Sikh quom.”



In a subsequent tweet, he said, “A dangerous & painful pattern is emerging from repeated sacrilege attempts in Pb. Frequency of these shocking attempts coupled with Pb govt's apathy & inactivity smack of a deep-rooted conspiracy. These acts, & govt’s refusal to step up vigilance after first act are unforgivable. (sic).”





The attempt to commit sacrilege at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib is shocking. Making the holiest of our shrine the target of such outrage is beyond belief. The heinous act is a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy that has shaken the entire Sikh quom.1/2 pic.twitter.com/ECWbyBeJMp — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) December 18, 2021



Party patron S. Parkash Singh Badal in a video message said that the “painful act” has caused “deep anguish and outrage in minds of Sikh masses all over the world”.



The heinous attempt to commit sacrilege at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, is deeply shocking & exceedingly painful! The crime is too reprehensible for words & it has caused 'deep anguish and outrage in minds of Sikh masses all over the world': Party patron S. Parkash Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/HUpiqXAC8e

Amarinder Singh, president of the Punjab Lok Congress, also took to Twitter to condemn the act and said, “Strongly condemn the horrific incident of attempted sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Darbar Sahib. Govt must get to the bottom of what led this man to act in such a despicable manner!”



Strongly condemn the horrific incident of attempted sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Darbar Sahib. Govt must get to the bottom of what led this man to act in such a despicable manner! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 18, 2021



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter condemned the act. Writing in Hindi and Punjabi, he said that this act could be a very big conspiracy and culprits should be given the strictest punishment.



à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¦à¤°à¤¬à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤¬ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¬à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¦à¤¬à¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¾ à¤¬à¥ÂÂÂà¤¹à¤¦ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¥¤ à¤¸à¤¬ à¤²à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤¦à¤®à¥ÂÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥¤ à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¬à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¼à¤¿à¤¶ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂà¥¤ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤·à¤¿à¤¯à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂ à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂà¤¼à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂà¤¼à¥ÂÂÂà¤¤ à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥ÂÂÂà¥¤ à¨ªà©ÂÂÂà¨°à¨®à¨¾à¨¤à¨®à¨¾ à¨ªà©°à¨ÂÂÂà¨¾à¨¬ à¨ÂÂÂ à¨¤à©ÂÂÂ à¨ªà©°à¨ÂÂÂà¨¾à¨¬à©ÂÂÂà¨ÂÂÂà¨ÂÂÂ à¨¦à©ÂÂÂ à¨¸à¨¿à¨° à¨¤à©ÂÂÂ à¨®à¨¿à¨¹à¨° à¨­à¨°à¨¿à¨ÂÂÂ à¨¹à©±à¨¥ à¨°à©±à¨ÂÂÂà©ÂÂÂ.....

RP Sigh, BJP national spokesperson demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a thorough probe into the matter.



“I strongly condemn the attempt to desecrate Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Darbar Sahib,I also demand @CHARANJITCHANNI Govt. to immediately handover the case to CBI so that truth should be known, unlike Bargari, culprits of which are still roaming free. (sic),” he tweeted.







I strongly condemn the attempt to desecrate Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Darbar Sahib,I also demand @CHARANJITCHANNI Govt. to immediately handover the case to CBI so that truth should be known,unlike

Commenting on the sacrilege row, Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on sacrilege row said, “We may have political differences but no party can have such a disgusting mindset. I believe attempts to destabilise Punjab are being made from across the border. I condemn it but also urge that we should be calm & prudent.”











We may have political differences but no party can have such a disgusting mindset. I believe attempts to destabilise Punjab are being made from across the border. I condemn it but also urge that we should be calm & prudent: Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on sacrilege row pic.twitter.com/RTsb3UJIkR — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

Addressing a crowd, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Conspiracy going on to disrupt Punjab's peace. Wherever sacrilege takes place, be it of Quran Sharif or Bhagavad Gita or Guru Granth Sahib, they(guilty) should be hanged in public & given biggest Constitutional punishment..."







#WATCH | Punjab Congress chief NS Sidhu says, "Conspiracy going on to disrupt Punjab's peace. Wherever sacrilege takes place, be it of Quran Sharif or Bhagavad Gita or Guru Granth Sahib, they(guilty) should be hanged in public & given biggest Constitutional punishment..." (19.12) pic.twitter.com/z6cGnie3ke — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021



No comment on ‘lynching’ of man



On the question of lynching of the man, people on Twitter raised concern over politicians remaining silent over acts of lynching without court trials.







This is a new low even by the degraded moral standards of 'New India'.



No big party in Punjab—Congress, BJP, AAP, Akalis, RSS—has the guts to condemn the lynching of a man over an alleged incident of sacrilege.

If this is the new normal, we are doomed.https://t.co/8PXlDmzKV8

What a world do we live in! No political party in Punjab has had the guts to openly condemn the barbaric lynching of a man inside Golden Temple, Amritsar. All have condemned the attempted sacrilege incident by the same man. Ahead of elections no party wants to upset “sentiments”. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 20, 2021

Charanjit S Channi, Parkash S Badal, Sukhbir S Badal, Captain Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa & Arvind Kejriwal are among those who have condemned the alleged sacrilege attempt in Punjab's Golden Temple. None have condemned the killing so far.https://t.co/1TZzYlr10T — Abhishek Dey (@abhishekdey04) December 19, 2021

(with inputs from PTI)