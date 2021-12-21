Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Politicians Condemn Golden Temple 'Sacrilege': Who Said What

Politicians across the political spectrum condemned the 'sacrilege' in Golden Temple without making any further comments on the lynching of the man.

Politicians Condemn Golden Temple 'Sacrilege': Who Said What
Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punajab.

Politicians Condemn Golden Temple 'Sacrilege': Who Said What
2021-12-21T10:14:54+05:30
Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 10:14 am

Following the attempted "sacrilege" inside the Gold Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday evening, there has been an uproar across the political spectrum with politicians condemning the man’s act without making any further comments on the lynching of the man.

The man hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was seen in a video, jumping inside a fence, to reach the Guru Granth Sahib in the golden temple.

The incident took place when the man jumped golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

The incident drew sharp reactions from political leaders, with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi ordering a probe into it.

“Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has strongly condemned the very unfortunate and heinous incident of attempting to disrespect Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in the possession of Sri Harmandir Sahib Ji during the recitation of Sri Rahiras Sahib Ji,” the Chief Minister Office tweeted in Punjabi.

It added, “The Chief Minister directed the state police authority to conduct an in-depth probe into the whole matter to find out the hidden motives and real conspirators of this heinous act.”


The man was caught by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members. When he was being taken to the SGPC office, an angry crowd thrashed him badly that later led to his death.

Politicians condemn ‘alleged’ sacrilege

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter to protest the “shocking” act and wrote, “The attempt to commit sacrilege at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib is shocking. Making the holiest of our shrine the target of such outrage is beyond belief. The heinous act is a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy that has shaken the entire Sikh quom.”

In a subsequent tweet, he said, “A dangerous & painful pattern is emerging from repeated sacrilege attempts in Pb. Frequency of these shocking attempts coupled with Pb govt's apathy & inactivity smack of a deep-rooted conspiracy. These acts, & govt’s refusal to step up vigilance after first act are unforgivable. (sic).”


Party patron S. Parkash Singh Badal in a video message said that the “painful act” has caused “deep anguish and outrage in minds of Sikh masses all over the world”.

The heinous attempt to commit sacrilege at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, is deeply shocking & exceedingly painful! The crime is too reprehensible for words & it has caused 'deep anguish and outrage in minds of Sikh masses all over the world': Party patron S. Parkash Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/HUpiqXAC8e

— Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) December 18, 2021


Amarinder Singh, president of the Punjab Lok Congress, also took to Twitter to condemn the act and said, “Strongly condemn the horrific incident of attempted sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Darbar Sahib. Govt must get to the bottom of what led this man to act in such a despicable manner!”


Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter condemned the act. Writing in Hindi and Punjabi, he said that this act could be a very big conspiracy and culprits should be given the strictest punishment.

https://twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1472243593511256066


RP Sigh, BJP national spokesperson demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a thorough probe into the matter.

“I strongly condemn the attempt to desecrate Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Darbar Sahib,I also demand @CHARANJITCHANNI Govt. to immediately handover the case to CBI so that truth should be known, unlike Bargari, culprits of which are still roaming free. (sic),” he tweeted.




Commenting on the sacrilege row, Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on sacrilege row said, “We may have political differences but no party can have such a disgusting mindset. I believe attempts to destabilise Punjab are being made from across the border. I condemn it but also urge that we should be calm & prudent.”




Addressing a crowd, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Conspiracy going on to disrupt Punjab's peace. Wherever sacrilege takes place, be it of Quran Sharif or Bhagavad Gita or Guru Granth Sahib, they(guilty) should be hanged in public & given biggest Constitutional punishment..."



No comment on ‘lynching’ of man

On the question of lynching of the man, people on Twitter raised concern over politicians remaining silent over acts of lynching without court trials.


 This is a new low even by the degraded moral standards of 'New India'.


No big party in Punjab—Congress, BJP, AAP, Akalis, RSS—has the guts to condemn the lynching of a man over an alleged incident of sacrilege.

If this is the new normal, we are doomed.https://t.co/8PXlDmzKV8

— Siddharth (@svaradarajan) December 19, 2021

