Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Detained On Way To Hathras

Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped on a highway conecting Delhi and Uttar Pradesh while they were en route to Hathras. The leaders have alleged they were not only stopped but also lathicharged and "pushed to the ground". They were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of the gang-rape victim who died on Tuesday.

Gandhis began to march on foot when their cars were stopped by the police. Hathras Dalit girl gang-rape has created a political turmoil in Uttar Pradesh as the opposition and masses continue their protest and demonstration.

While the team of Congress leaders coming from Delhi were stopped at Noida DND other political leaders who were trying to reach Hathras were stopped in different parts of the state. The UP Police also lathi-charged few Samajwadi Party workers on NH- 93. Both, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi took to twitter to slam the UP government for stopping them.

In a heated exchange of words, Rahul Gandhi asked the policemen the ground of arrest to which the policemen replied they are charging him with "section 188".

Section 144 has been imposed in the Hathras district and borders have been sealed ahead of Gandhis' visit.





On Thursday morning, manual scavengers in Moradabad went on a strike and refused to clean the city in protest against the Hathras incident.







