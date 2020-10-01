October 01, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Detained On Way To Hathras
Breaking

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Detained On Way To Hathras

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with sister Priyanka Gandhi were marching to Hathras when they were stopped by the police and detained under section 188.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Detained On Way To Hathras
Rahul Gandhi 'Arrested' On Way To Hathras
Abhishek Baxi/ Twitter
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Detained On Way To Hathras
outlookindia.com
2020-10-01T17:13:02+05:30

Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped on a highway conecting Delhi and Uttar Pradesh while they were en route to Hathras.  The leaders have alleged they were not only stopped but also lathicharged and "pushed to the ground". They were on their way to  Hathras to meet the family of the gang-rape victim who died on Tuesday.

Gandhis began to march on foot when their cars were stopped by the police. Hathras Dalit girl gang-rape has created a political turmoil in Uttar Pradesh as the opposition and masses continue their protest and demonstration. 

While the team of Congress leaders coming from Delhi were stopped at Noida DND other political leaders who were trying to reach Hathras were stopped in different parts of the state. The UP Police also lathi-charged few Samajwadi Party workers on NH- 93. Both, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi took to twitter to slam the UP government for stopping them.

In a heated exchange of words, Rahul Gandhi asked the policemen the ground of arrest to which the policemen replied they are charging him with "section 188".

Section 144 has been imposed in the Hathras district and borders have been sealed ahead of Gandhis' visit. 



On Thursday morning, manual scavengers in Moradabad went on a strike and refused to clean the city in protest against the Hathras incident.



For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Prashant Bhushan Challenges Supreme Court Against Re 1 Fine Over His Tweets

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Delhi - NCR Uttar Pradesh Moradabad Noida Hathras gangrape case Congress National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos