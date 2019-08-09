Political Parties Should Have Code Of Conduct For Their MPs In Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

﻿
Speaking to reporters at a get-together after the end of the Parliament session, Vice-President m Venkaiah Naidu who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman suggested that the parties should include such a code in their election manifestos.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2019
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-09T14:21:35+0530

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that political parties should have a code of conduct for their MPs in Parliament to monitor their behaviour.

Speaking to reporters at a get-together after the end of the Parliament session, Naidu who is also the Rajya Sabha chairman suggested that the parties should include such a code in their election manifestos.

"I suggest that political parties should have a code of conduct for their MPs to monitor their behaviour," he told reporters.

Naidu expressed satisfaction over the successful session of Parliament, in which a number of key bills were passed.

He said the session has helped change the perception of people about the functioning of Parliament.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau M. Venkaiah Naidu Code of Conduct Parliament National
