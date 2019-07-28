﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Assembly Elections Likely To Be On Agenda As PM Modi Looks To Meet J&K BJP Leaders

Assembly Elections Likely To Be On Agenda As PM Modi Looks To Meet J&K BJP Leaders

The likely presence of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the meeting is significant and hints at the party gearing up for the state assembly elections, whose schedule will be finalised by the Election Commission

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2019
Assembly Elections Likely To Be On Agenda As PM Modi Looks To Meet J&K BJP Leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(R) and Union Home Minster Amit Shah(L)
File Photo
Assembly Elections Likely To Be On Agenda As PM Modi Looks To Meet J&K BJP Leaders
outlookindia.com
2019-07-28T16:40:42+0530
Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend a meeting of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir core group called in New Delhi on Tuesday, with top party leaders, including its chief Amit Shah, set to discuss political atmosphere and party's preparedness for assembly elections whenever they are held, sources said.

The likely presence of Modi and Shah in the meeting is significant and hints at the party gearing up for the state assembly elections, whose schedule will be finalised by the Election Commission after it receives a go-ahead from the central and state governments on law and order situation.

The sources said Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and its state unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state will attend the meeting besides the party's national working president JP Nadda.

Earlier, Madhav, who is the party's pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, had urged the Election Commission to hold polls in the state this year.

The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections anytime, with its general secretary Narinder Singh saying that there is still enough time left for the EC to hold polls this year.

In 2014, the state polls were held in November-December.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's Rule. It was extended for one more term of six months beginning July 3.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Amit Shah J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Modi Cabinet Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement Article 35A J&K: Article 370 Indian Army President Rule National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mary Kom Wins Gold Medal At President's Cup Ahead Of World Boxing Championships
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters